Ravi Shastri Misses Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, Skipper & Yorker; Names Catch Attention

In his latest social media post, Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri has posted a video that featured five of Ravi Shastri's dogs who he considers his buddies - Flipper, Bouncer, Beamer, Yorker and Skipper. Ravi Shastri, who has been away from home due to the England vs India Test series has admitted to missing them and in turn, has published an adorable video. Take a look at the post here:

My buddies Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, Skipper, Yorker tucking in to their lunch on a rare sunny day on the west coast in India 🇮🇳. Miss you guys . See you soon 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lA8XC9P0eb — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 23, 2021

The thing that caught the attention of all fans, however, was the name of Ravi Shastri's dogs 'Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, Skipper, Yorker' all terms related to Cricket. Ravi Shastri will now turn his focus completely on the Leeds Test where India has a chance to take their lead further to go 2-0 up in the England vs India series.

England vs India: Shardul Thakur is fit and available for selection

Ahead of the third Test, Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has confirmed the availability of Shardul Thakur who missed the Lord's Test due to a hamstring issue. Team India had a very good 2nd test match, with all their bowlers performing exceptionally well, and this means Shardul Thakur might not come back into the side right away. "Shardul is fit and fine. He is ready for the selection. We just have to see what combination we are going in with about the rotation policy. We got a very good break after the last Test match so all the fast bowlers are ready to play... they want to play, which is a very good sign for us." Ajinkya Rahane said speaking at the pre-match presser.

I can't imagine Ravi Shastri worrying about these speculations: Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar believes that the news around Ravi Shastri's future will not bother the squad or the coach himself. "I don't think the squad will be unsettled. I mean, how can you stop speculation? If someone has to write or say something, it's their opinion. I can't imagine Ravi being bothered by it. Ideally, if that doesn't happen, great. I can only talk about my personal experience, I haven't read about this much," he stated.

Image credits: Ravi Shastri Twitter