Ravi Shastri Names Out-of-the-box Pick As India's Wicketkeeper In WTC Final Vs Australia

Ravi Shastri has provided his verdict on who should be the preferred choice behind the stumps in the World Test Championship final. India sealed a place in the WTC final for the second year in running as they will now face Australia in the title clash at the Kennington Oval. The Men in Blue will be looking to claim their first ICC trophy since the Champions Trophy triumph back in 2013.

Ravi Shastri selected his wicketkeeper choice for the WTC final

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri batted for KL Rahul as he insisted the Karnataka batsman will be the perfect choice for the summit clash. Rahul was dropped for the last two matches in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy as KS Bharat replaced him in the team.

Bharat went on to have a substantial effect in the two matches and he will try to force his entry into the starting lineup in the WTC final. Ravi Shastri insisted Rahul's inclusion will help the team to have an extra batsman in the batting lineup. "He has really done well to keep the selectors interested ahead of the WTC final.

"Two things, one for the ODI series when Rohit Sharma returns and the other for the WTC final. India can bolster their batting if Rahul can keep wickets. Rahul can bat in the middle-order No. 5 or No. 6. in England, you have to generally keep wickets from far behind. You don’t have to keep up to the spinners a lot. He has 3 more ODIs to go before the IPL. He can cement his place in that Indian team."

India face Australia in the final of the World Test Championship that takes place at the Oval in England and starts from June 7th. India qualified for the WTC final by beating Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series.