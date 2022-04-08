Ravi Shastri Names Player Who Can Replace Dhoni As India's Finisher; 'He Has All Shots...'

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Dinesh Karthik can replace legendary captain MS Dhoni as a finisher after the former has had some exceptional innings in IPL 2022. As a result, Shastri also believes that Karthik is making a case for himself to be included in Team India's squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Ravi Shastri said, "With the amount of cricket being played and with the injuries that can take place if you have a good IPL season, I feel he (Dinesh Karthik) is right in thinking in that fashion. He has started off really hot and if he has a crackerjack of a season, surely he will be in that mix."

Karthik has been in stunning form so far this season as he has scored 90 runs from three innings so far at a strike rate of over 200. In his first match against PBKS, the 36-year old smacked 32 runs off just 14 deliveries. He followed this innings by amassing 14 runs off seven balls against Kolkata Knight Riders before smashing 44 runs off just 23 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals.

The wicket-keeper, who was a part of the 2019 World Cup squad, has not been in consideration for a spot for a while now. His position has been taken by youngsters like Rishabh Pant, who has been extremely impressive with both the bat and gloves. Other options that have been considered recently also include Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

However, Shastri still believes that if Karthik were to continue his impressive form throughout IPL 2022, he would make a case for himself. "He has got the experience, he has got all the shots…there is no Dhoni in the side now so you are looking at a finisher as well. But you also have to see how many keepers you want – there’s Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and now there’s Karthik. And if there’s an injury there, then he comes in automatically," said the former Team India coach.

With so many options for the selectors, it would be interesting to see who they end up choosing for the all-important T20 World Cup that is set to take place later this year.