Ravi Shastri Offers Last Tribute To Rajendrasinh Jadeja, Calls Him 'Gentleman To The Core'

The head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri has come forward to offer his last respects to former Saurashtra cricketer and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja who passed away on Sunday after fighting a battle with COVID-19. He was 66 years of age.

'A gentleman to the core': Ravi Shastri

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shastri termed Jadeja as a 'gentleman to the core' and then went on to mention that it is really sad to lose a colleague from Nirlons Mumbai and West Zone and a friend for many years.

Really sad to lose a colleague from Nirlons Mumbai and West Zone and a friend for many years, Raju Jadeja due to COVID complications. A gentleman to the core. May his soul rest in peace... Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1HUUBpb3vP — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 16, 2021

'One of the most remarkable yesteryear’s Cricketers of Saurashtra'

Saurashtra Cricket Association condoled the untimely demise of one of their top players from the 80s, who also played a pivotal role for the Ranji side in the coming years as coach, manager, and selector.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association is deeply saddened on the very sad and untimely demise of Rajendrasinh Jadeja, one of the most remarkable yesteryear’s Cricketers of Saurashtra. He left for heavenly abode today early morning fighting a hard battle against COVID-19. He was 66 years old. Not only outstanding cricketer, but he also was one of the finest coaches and match referee," Saurashtra Cricket Association said in a statement.

"It is an immense loss to the world of Cricket. Rajendra Sir was one of the finest men I have met. I am fortunate to play many matches having him as our head coach, manager, and Mentor," President of Saurashtra Cricket Association Jaydev Shah said in a statement.

Jadeja's career

Jadeja played 50 First-Class matches and 11 List-A games during his long career spanning between 1974 to 1987. The right-arm medium pacer, who was considered a remarkable all-rounder during his era, had scored 1,536 runs in FC games and 104 in List-A cricket. He also scalped 134 and 14 wickets in First Class and List-A games respectively. After retiring from the game, Jadeja served as head coach and selector of the Saurashtra cricket team. He also appeared as BCCI's official referee in 53 First-Class matches, 18 List-A games, and 34 T20 matches in the domestic circuit.