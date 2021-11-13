Days after stepping down as the Indian cricket team’s head coach, former cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday. During his elaborate interview, the 59-year-old shed light on various topics including expectations from the Indian team during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Citing the remarkable winning percentage of the team in the past, Shastri said the audience should cut some slack for the players and not pressurise them to get the trophy back home.

During the interview, Goswami asserted that at one time, Shastri was more powerful than the BCCI itself, producing remarkable results across all formats. “Under the Shastri-Kohli coach captain combination, India won 44 and lost 21 games in that format (T-20)," he said highlighting that Team India's win percentage was over 67%. Noting the same, Shastri said that with that record, the Indian team has already secured enough and fans should refrain from demanding a sure shot victory in the ongoing T-20 world cup.

'We've got enough silverware': Ravi Shashtri to Republic

"This kind of percentage is unheard of. It's a tribute to the guys; they've played well," Shatri said. "To travel in COVID times is not easy. There has to be some empathy. They have 67% stamped on their face," the outgoing coach said. Furthermore, he said that winning an ICC trophy is for a team in future to do or has already been done by a team in the past.

“I was not here to chase silverware. I was here to infuse steel. We’ve got enough silverware in the last five years. I do not have time to polish it. Steel will stay," Shastri said.

'We both were going in any case'

While speaking to Arnab Goswami, Ravi Shastri explained his reason for stepping down as Team India's Head Coach and denied speculations that the BCCI no longer wanted him. When Arnab asked Shastri if the BCCI was insistent on sending him and Virat Kohli a message that they were both replaceable, the former Head Coach responded by stating,