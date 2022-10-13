Ravi Shastri On Steep Decline In India's Bowling: 'Not School Kids, They Are Millionaires'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently admitted that the Men in Blue's bowling has witnessed a sharp decline of late and revealed how it can be improved. While speaking at an event in Mumbai, Shastri said 'man-management' is the key and that it all depends on how the management deals with each player. He said that the players are not kids and each one of them has a mindset of his own so it becomes very important how the management deals with those players.

Ravi Shastri explains how India's bowling can be improved

"(Yes) Man-management is the key, these are not school kids, they are millionaires, each one has a mindset of his own, how you deal with those players is extremely important. You should know how to crack the whip, when to speak to the guy and what platform, is it individual, one to one, that kind of experience in not bought and sold in the market. You have got to have it. I think, I had it," Shastri said at an event in Mumbai.

Shastri served as the head coach of Team India from 2017 to 2021. It was under his coaching that the Indian team achieved new heights, including their first-ever Test series win in Australia. The Indian bowling attack in particular saw a sharp improvement under Shastri's leadership. However, ever since Shastri has left the setup, the Indian bowling has witnessed a decline, having failed to defend totals on several ocassions.

Shastri raises concern about India's fielding

Shastri during the interaction also raised concern about the fielding of the Indian cricket team and said that the team will need to perform well during the entire course of the tournament. The former coach said, "One area that India will have to pick up and start right from the beginning is fielding. They need to work hard and get their A-game on the field when they step out (in the first game) against Pakistan." India began their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

He further said, "Those 15-20 runs that you save can make all the difference because otherwise every time you get out to bat, you need to get 15-20 runs extra. For sides like Australia, England, South Africa they field like crazy. Look at what Sri Lanka did in the Asia Cup with fielding. They won a tight game against Pakistan riding on fielding."

