Ravi Shastri Pens Note After Stepping Down As India Coach; 'Memories That I'll Cherish...'

Team India's former Head Coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday penned his first parting note for the team after the completion of the T20 World Cup on his Twitter handle. Ravi Shastri on Saturday took to his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude for his incredible tenure as Team India's Head Coach. Shastri also tagged Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane in his parting note and stated that he will continue to support the team as long as he will be able to watch the sports. Ravi Shastri's tenure as Team India's Head Coach ended after the T20 World Cup.

Now that the penny has dropped…thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 🇮🇳🙏🏻 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 13, 2021

After the completion of Ravi Shastri's coaching tenure, BCCI appointed India's former cricketer Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Men in Blue. Rahul Dravid will take charge as Team India's Head Coach from the upcoming home bilateral series against New Zealand starting November 17.

On Friday, Ravi Shastri, in a tell-all interview with Republic media network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami talked about his time mentoring Team India. From hailing the Virat Kohli-led team for their performance to giving out a reply to his critics, Shastri made some strong comments during the interview.

Ravi Shastri 'relieved & satisfied' from his coaching tenure

Speaking to Republic TV about leaving the team after a successful stint at the head coach position, Ravi Shastri said that he is relieved. "I am very relieved; I took this job to make a difference. For the team to have achieved what they have today is unreal. I leave this place as a very satisfied man. They were not playing cricket as I wanted them to, they have over-achieved," said Shastri.

Furthermore, Shastri also addressed the criticism Team India had to face after defeat in the marquees event. Shastri said that Cricket being worshipped like religion is the cause of the criticism faced by the Indian team. He said that the team must not fall prey to the critics who took ‘pens and guns’ after the poor T20 World Cup performance. "In India, Cricket is a religion. You win 5 games and then when you lose, pistols and pens come out, and sometimes it's acidic. You just got to take it on the chin. We won so much, people weren't used to us losing," he said.

