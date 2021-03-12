Ravi Shastri Pens Unique Tweet On Impact Of No. 36 On His Life, Fans Laud Coach's Wit

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is known for his witty takes on the game from time to time. On Wednesday, March 10, he took to Twitter and randomly noted down a recurring number that has featured in several of Indian cricket’s significant as well as embarrassing moments. The number in contention is none other than ‘36’.

Ravi Shastri gets lauded for his witty take on ‘36’

Ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, Ravi Shastri shared a picture of himself on Twitter. In the picture, he can be seen posing alongside Team India’s decorated trophy cabinet, which includes ICC titles like 1983 and 2011 World Cups as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy. In the caption, he pointed out the significance of the number ‘36’ in Indian cricket.

Ravi Shashtri wrote that there have been many instances of “36’s” for India on a cricket field. He referred to his own six sixes in an over from the 1985 Ranji Trophy game. Shastri also described Yuvraj Singh’s 36 runs from one over as well as a rather-forgettable 174-ball 36 from Sunil Gavaskar in a World Cup game. From the recent instances, he remembered the horrific hour of cricket where India were bundled out for 36 at the Adelaide Oval.

Ravi Shastri’s take on 36 garnered several positive responses from his fans and followers. Several fans took to Twitter and lauded his wit. Here is a look at Shastri’s post along with some of the fans reacting to it.

Ha... Too many 36's. Six 6s mine. Team 36 Adelaide. One day number 36. Gavaskar 36. @YUVSTRONG12 six 6s. Could be more…ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ™ŒðŸ» pic.twitter.com/WUG9BxCzzT — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 10, 2021

And the team you coached won the Gavaskar Trophy and breached the gabba after the 36 AdelaideðŸ™ðŸ’ª — V.S. (@VINIKASINGH2) March 10, 2021

6 6 6 and balle balle balle in the crowd ðŸ˜ŽðŸ‘ðŸ» — Tweeter (@imsleepyguy) March 10, 2021

You are a LEGEND. ðŸ™Œ — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) March 10, 2021

India vs England T20 updates and live streaming details

The India vs England T20 series will get underway today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In order to avoid travel amidst a pandemic, all five matches will be played at the venue. Earlier, the Indian team defeated the visitors by a 3-1 margin in the Test series, despite being 0-1 down after the first Test in Chennai.

Indian players train ahead of India vs England T20: watch video

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England T20 will also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Ravi Shastri Audi and car collection

Ravi Shastri holds an impressive car collection. His love for car dates back to 1985 when he won an Audi A6 Sedan for his heroics in the World Championship of Cricket in Australia. He also owns cars from other brands like Ford and BMW.

A look at Ravi Shastri Audi: watch video

How much is Ravi Shastri salary?

Ravi Shastri main source of income is his salary. The former cricketer is the highest-paid cricket coach in the world as he rakes in â‚¹9.5 crore to â‚¹10 crore from the BCCI as per a leading national daily.

Disclaimer: The above Ravi Shastri salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: AP