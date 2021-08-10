Ravi Shastri Poses From Lord's Balcony, Reminisces 'fond Memories' Ahead Of 2nd Test

Team India on Tuesday started their preparations for the upcoming second Test against England slated to take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground from August 12. Meanwhile, Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture from the Lord's balcony along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Sharing his picture from the Lord's Cricket Ground Balcony, Ravi Shastri wrote that it is good to be back as there are many fond memories at the 'Home of Cricket'. Read Ravi Shastri's Tweet Here-

Good to be back at the @HomeOfCricket. Some very fond memories here… #TeamIndia 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/txmelmxJ2Q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 10, 2021

Team India start preparation for Lord's Test

Virat Kohli & Co. on Tuesday started their preparations ahead of the Lord's Test. BCCI shared pictures from the Men in Blue's training session in which India's full squad sans Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw who remain in quarantine, were seen in an intense training session.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to attend India-England Lord's Test

As the United Kingdom moved Indian travellers from red to amber list on August 8, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be leaving for London to watch the second Test at Lord's starting August 12. The move from red to the amber list means that any person who is fully vaccinated as per UK health authorities protocol will not need to serve the mandatory 10-day hard quarantine period which the likes of Shaw and Surya are currently serving, having arrived in a commercial flight from Colombo.

Apart from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah, Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, Treasurer Arun Dhumal might also go to the UK to watch the Indian team play at some point during the series.

"For any of the office bearers, it was very difficult with 10-day hard quarantine in place as everyone's busy schedule goes for a toss. Since some of the travel protocols have been relaxed, especially the quarantine, our office bearers if they want can now attend," a source told PTI.

Moeen Ali to be named in England's squad for Lord's Test

Ahead of the Lord's Test, the ECB has included all-rounder Moeen Ali in the English squad. Moeen Ali has not featured in a home Test match since the first game of Ashes 2019, which also was the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 opener. After the completion of the series, Ali went on an indefinite break from Test cricket. Since then, Moeen Ali has only featured in one Test which came against India in Chennai, where he was the highest run-scorer (49) and the highest wicket-taker (8) for England in their 317-run loss in the final Test.

(Image Credits: BCCI/Twitter)