Ravi Shastri Predicts 'seeds Sowed For New IPL Winner' After 'brilliant' RCB-DC Nail-biter

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the nail-biting contest between Royal Challegers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) and predicted the two sides to emerge as new potential winners of IPL. Virat Kohli & co managed to steal a 1-run victory against Delhi Capitals despite Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer's heroics with the bat as RCB found their way back to the top of the table. Following the cracker-of-a-contest on Tuesday, India's head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to predict that 'seeds had been sown' for new teams to lift the IPL trophy, hinting that RCB and DC were all set to lift their maiden title given the red-solid form they were currently in.

Ravi Shastri predicts new IPL winners are on the way

Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge #IPL2021 @IPL pic.twitter.com/A0RKnI0y4S — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 28, 2021

RCB steal 1-run win over DC

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against RCB at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Thanks to AB de Villiers, RCB reached a respectable total of 171 in 20 overs after being bamboozled at one stage by Delhi bowlers, who managed to pick early wickets, including skipper Virat Kohli's and in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal. Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell scored 25 off 20 before he was dismissed by veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

Rajat Patidar and AB de Villiers forged an important partnership of 54 runs before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Axar Patel. de Villiers continued with the batting and took his team from 139/5 to 171 as he unleashed himself towards the back end of the first inning. The former South African cricketer scored an incredible 75 off just 42 balls, including 5 sixes and 3 boundaries.

When Delhi Capitals came to bat in the second inning, they lost Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith early. Prithvi Shaw scored 21 off 18 before being dismissed by purple-cap holder Harshal Patel. Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis was dismissed by Harshal Patel for 22 off 17. DC's skipper Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stayed in until the last ball as they both scored fifty each for their team. However, despite their brilliant performances with the bat, the duo couldn't take Delhi across the finish line and lost the game by just 1 run.