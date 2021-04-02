Ravi Shastri Recalls 10 Years Of Epic Commentary Piece On MS Dhoni's WC Winning Six: WATCH

The head coach of India's men's cricket team Ravi Shastri is also hailed as one of the most celebrated voices of cricket in the country by many fans. The former cricketer has received immense appreciation in the past for his commentary, and he has also been on-air during some of the most iconic moments of Indian cricket. It was on April 2, 2011, that Team India clinched their second ICC Cricket World Cup and it was Shastri who elevated the glorious occasion with his epic commentary.

MS Dhoni World Cup 2011 six: Ravi Shastri recalls the epochal moment

India locked horns with neighbours Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC 2011 Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kumar Sangakkara won the toss for Sri Lanka and elected to bat first on the surface. The Indian bowling attack did not let the occasion get the better of them and came up with a spirited bowling performance in the all-important clash.

Zaheer Khan, who bowled three maiden overs in the contest, put the opposition under pressure with his tidy spell. The left-arm pacer also claimed two crucial wickets in the game. Sri Lankan veteran Mahela Jayawardene scored a fighting unbeaten century to help his side post a total of 274 in the final.

Despite having a star-studded batting order, the Indian side did not manage to get an ideal start to their run-chase as they lost both their openers, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early. However, Gautam Gambhir showcased exemplary determination under immense pressure and defied significant odds to help India make a comeback in the game. The left-hander orchestrated vital partnerships with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to shift the momentum of the contest.

Gautam Gambhir ultimately perished after a well-made 97, but the damage was already done. Captain MS Dhoni, who had promoted himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh, played a responsible innings and remained unbeaten on 91 to see India through. India chased down the target in the 49th over when Dhoni smashed a marvellous six over long-on against Nuwan Kulasekara. The MS Dhoni World Cup 2011 six is remembered by fans till date, and it was Ravi Shastri who made it even more special with his commentary.

“Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd. India wins the World Cup after 28 years and the party begins in Mumbai!” screamed Shastri as the Indian fans in the stadium danced in ecstatically as India became the first team to win a World Cup at home. Yuvraj Singh, for his phenomenal all-round performance, was named as the Player of the Tournament.

2011 World Cup final Indian team

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, S Sreesanth.

