Ravi Shastri Recalls India-England 1971 Historic Series Win On Its 50th Anniversary

India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri recalled his memories of the Indian team's first-ever series win in England during its 50th anniversary earlier today. He stated that it was what gave team India the belief that it could win a Test series outside of the sub-continent. The India-England 1971 series saw India securing draws in both, the 1st Test at Lord's and the 2nd Test at Old Trafford before Ajit Wadekar's men scripted history.

Put into bowling first, team India got England all-out at 355, with wicketkeeper-batsman Alan Knott (90) and opening batsman John Jameson (82) top-scoring. India, in return, managed to score a 284, courtesy to half-centuries from Dilip Sardesai and Farokh Engineer. However, India came back strongly during the 2nd innings, bowling England all-out for 101, with leg-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar picking up 6 wickets for 38 runs.

India needed 173 runs to script a historic win, but lost openers Sunil Gavaskar for a duck and Ashok Mankad (11) followed him shortly. Captain Ajit Wadekar, Dilip Sardesai, Gundappa Viswanath and Farook Engineer all played vitally, helping the team make a record by winning the India-England 1971 series.

Speaking in a video posted by the BCCI, Ravi Shastri is seen recalling the instance "I was nine years old and I remember every ball bowled in that Test match because I was listening to the radio. I remember Farokh Engineer getting runs in both innings. Vishy getting some runs, Ajit Wadekar getting some runs in the match, and of course the brilliance of Chandrasekhar, you know, he turned the game on his head, 6 for 38, I still remember the figures" Ravi Shastri said further adding that the India-England 1971 series win in England lifted the spirits of Indian cricket by large.

Dravid definitely doesn’t want to become head coach - BCCI official

Amid a lot of speculations around Ravi Shastri's renewal of term as the Head Coach, Rahul Dravid who was tipped to become the frontrunner for the job has shown no keenness to take over the post, a decision that looked firmer when he applied for the position at the NCA. According to a BCCI official that is true, “Yes, Dravid definitely doesn’t want to become the coach. He has hinted though that he wants to stay the head of the NCA only. BCCI respects his decision,” he was quoted saying by Jagran.

Image credits: PTI