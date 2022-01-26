Ravi Shastri Reckons Virat Kohli Should Take A Break; 'Comeback, Play 3-4 Years As King'

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his opinion on the entire captaincy saga involving former Indian skipper Virat Kohli during a conversation with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Shastri and Akhtar are currently in Oman for the ongoing Legends Cricket League 2022, where the latter is playing for the Asia Lions and the former is serving as the commissioner of the tournament. Meanwhile, the former Indian head coach and Akhtar sat together for a conversation surrounding the Indian cricket team, and on being questioned about his thoughts on Kohli, Shastri suggested a two months break for the cricketer.

Shastri surprised with Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy

In the video uploaded by Akhtar on his Youtube channel on January 26, Shastri said no human being is perfect before adding that he has seen legendary skippers like Sunil Gavaskar, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar, who quit captaincy of India, in order to focus on their individual games. Shedding his thought on Kohli, Shastri further said, “I think with Virat also, he probably realized that it was getting too much for him in all three formats of the game. I mean you can't even take a break. So, I think he did the right thing by quitting white-ball cricket. Though when it came to Test cricket, I was a little surprised because we are the no. 1 team in the world since the past five years”.

Shastri further wondered the reason behind Kohli’s decision to quit Test captaincy after losing the three-Test series to South Africa before suggesting that Kohli should take a two-month break. “He realizes he is 33, he realizes he has five years of good cricket ahead of him. If he can calm down, focus on his batting, take one game at a time, probably take a break from the game. I think if he sits out for two or three months or takes a break for a series, it would do him a world of good. To come back and play those three-four years as king, absolute king. You know where he is clear mentally, knows exactly what his job and role are, and then plays as a team player, that’s where I want to see Virat Kohli now. To come, contribute big time as a team player and make the team win,” he added.

Watch the full interview-