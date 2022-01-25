Ravi Shastri Responds To Query On Rohit Sharma Being Fit To Be Team India's Test Captain

With Virat Kohli stepping down as Team India's captain earlier this month, the primary question that arises is who will lead the side as the full-time skipper. Since Rohit Sharma was injured during the recently concluded India vs South Africa series, KL Rahul was named the captain.

However, there was no confirmation from the BCCI or the selectors that Rahul would take up that role permanently. Amidst all the uncertainty, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has responded to a question if Rohit would be fit enough to lead the side as the Test captain.

Ravi Shastri opines on whether Rohit would be a fit Test captain

When asked if Rohit Sharma would be the perfect fit for Team India's Test captain, Ravi Shastri as quoted by ANI said, "I have not watched cricket for three months. When I see the cricket then I can give my judgement. If I have not seen then I will not give my verdict." While it remains to be heard who will lead Team India in Tests, it was confirmed that Rohit was fit and that he would lead the side in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies.

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India against West Indies

While speaking about Rohit Sharma's fitness, a senior BCCI source told PTI, "Rohit is fit and available for the series against the West Indies. By the time, the West Indies series starts, it will be more than seven and half weeks of rehabilitation and recuperation for Rohit. He is already training in Mumbai and is expected to be in Bangalore for the fitness test and get a formal okay from the National Cricket Academy." The 34-year old was sidelined for the India vs South Africa series due to a hamstring injury.

West Indies tour of India will begin with a three-match ODI series, beginning February 6. The second ODI will take place on February 9 with the third and final match to take place on February 11. All three matches will begin live at 1:00 PM IST, from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The ODI series will be followed by the T20I series, beginning February 16. The second T20I will take place on February 18, while the third and final match will take place on February 20. All three matches will begin live at 7:00 PM IST, from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.