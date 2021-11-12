Ravi Shastri Reveals Actual Reasons For Stepping Down As Coach; 'Any Smart Guy Would Know'

Ravi Shastri, the former Head Coach of Team India, has now revealed why he did not reapply for the role after his time with the Virat Kohli-led side ended earlier this month. Shastri told Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday that he quit because of the persistent burden the bio-bubbles had on him over the previous 18-20 months. Former cricketer-turned-commentator, who took over as India's head coach in 2017, stated there is an age limit to everything in life, and that one must also recognise the fact that the dressing room may require some new ideas. Shastri, however, added that he would have definitely liked to renew his contract with the BCCI had he been 10 years younger.

'Never overstay your welcome'

"I decided the time was up. I have done it for 7 years. I believe in life never overstay your welcome. You know when the time is up for you to go, you should go. And the reason I left is because of the last 18-20 months. I have been four months in quarantine, which is self-isolation and then I got COVID, so that was another 10 days of self-isolation. And you live in a bubble and I am pushing 60. There's an age limit for everything you do," Shastri said while speaking Arnab on Republic TV.

"If I was 10 years younger, 100 percent I would have reapplied. There's no question about it. But you must respect your age, you must respect your body, you must respect the fact that probably the dressing room might need some fresh ideas, some new voices. Any smart guy would know when to relinquish," Shastri added.

Ravi Shastri had announced his decision to step down as Team India Head Coach before the commencement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Shastri had confirmed that the World Cup was going to be his last assignment with Team India before he moves on with other things in life. Shastri stated after India's final World Cup game that he intends to return to commentary, and if media reports are to be believed, he is already in talks with multiple television networks for the same. According to certain reports, Shastri could be named the head coach of one of the two new IPL teams next season.

Image: PTI

