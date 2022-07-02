Ravi Shastri Reveals Interesting Anecdote Behind Rishabh Pant Reverse Sweeping Anderson

An attacking batting display put forth by Rishabh Pant on Day 1 of the England vs India 5th Test resulted in the visitors getting themselves settled in a comfortable position after an early setback. Pant toyed with England bowlers hitting them for huge sixes. One of the shots from his incredible innings was the reverse scoop to James Anderson. Former India coach Ravi Shastri who is currently commentating for the Eng vs IND Test revealed the chat he had with Pant regarding his batting.

Ravi Shastri reveals backstory of Rishabh Pant's reverse shot

Ravi Shastri revealed that the chat between him and Rishabh Pant did give him a world of confidence for youngsters confidence. He said, "Last year, I was talking to Pant and I told him I am getting bored seeing you throwing it away in the same fashion every time, aren't you bored as well? So why don't you try something different, something more outrageous... like a reverse sweep maybe? And I saw his eyes light up."

Talking about reverse sweep becoming Rishabh Pant's go-to shot, Shastri added "He reverse swept Jack Leach a couple of times. In the next Test, he did that against Anderson. Took a step ahead by reverse sweeping Jofra Archer, one of their fastest bowlers in the limited-overs series."

Speaking about Rishabh Pant's explosive century, Shastri said, " He doesn't waste time - what I liked today was the way he managed his innings. He wasn't prepared to take those high-risk shots early on. Even when he came down the track to Anderson it was measured. He knew exactly what he was doing and he's that kind of player. He puts the pressure back on the opposition straight away."

ENG vs IND 5th Test: A look at James Anderson & Rishabh Pant's performance on Day 1

England dominated the Indian batting lineup at the start of the match thanks to some brilliant bowling performance from veteran pacer James Anderson accounting for three Indian wickets. Anderson dismissed Team India openers Shubman Gill and Cheshwar Pujara quite cheaply. The third wicket for the right-arm pacer was of Shreyas Iyer who was brilliantly caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Sam Billings.

Rishabh Pant continued his love affair with England by posting yet another century against the contenderes. Pant reached the century on the 89th delivery of his innings. Pant smashed 15 fours and 1 six during his breath-taking innings on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test. The century was the third one for the wicketkeeper-batsman against the English team. His first century against England came in only his third Test match in 2018 at The Oval. Last year, Pant scored a century against England in Ahmedabad (101 off 118 deliveries).