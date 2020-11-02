Ravi Shastri Reveals Playing In 1991 Aus Tour With Injury That Cut His Career By 5 Years

India head coach Ravi Shastri recently opened up about Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from India squad for Australia tour for a series slated to be conducted from November 27 till January next year. While speaking with Times Now, coach Shastri said that the Indian limited-overs vice-captain “could be in danger of injuring himself again”. Earlier in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury and since then, he has missed matches for the Mumbai franchise.

India squad for Australia tour as announced by BCCI

ICYMI - #TeamIndia squads for three T20Is, three ODIs & four Test matches against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HVloKk5mw0 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's 2011 Prediction On Suryakumar Yadav 'accurate', Fans Stunned On Twitter

Rohit Sharma injury: Ravi Shastri “not surprised” by KL Rahul’s inclusion

Ravi Shastri said that while he is not part of the selection process, he knows the medical report which indicates that Rohit Sharma could get injured again, in case if he rushes his comeback to the field. The former Indian cricketer said the medical team have submitted their reports to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian selectors.

Ravi Shastri later cited his own example from his playing days and advised Rohit Sharma to not make the same mistake he did. He recalled an incident from 1991 when he toured Australia, which he should not have, and he ended up his cricketing journey a while later. Shastri was of the view that had he taken a break for three or four months back then, he would have played another five years for the Indian team.

According to the Indian head coach, “There is nothing more frustrating for a player than he gets injured”. He added that any injured player sometimes tries to rush their comeback and end up getting injured further.

Also Read | Gavaskar’s Cap, Shastri’s Coaching Kit At Christie’s Cricketing Memorabilia Sales

The BCCI decided to make Punjab’s Dream11 IPL 2020 captain KL Rahul as Virat Kohli’s deputy in the upcoming T20I and ODI series in Australia. Ravi Shastri said that he is not surprised by KL Rahul replacing Rohit Sharma. He later spoke about how Rahul captained India during their tour of New Zealand earlier this year when both Kohli and Sharma were not part of the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma in Dream11 IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma has played nine matches for Mumbai so far in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. He scored 260 runs across his nine innings at an average of 28.88. The right-handed batsman crossed the 5,000-run mark in the tournament and now has 5,158 runs overall in all Dream11 IPL matches.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Shifts From Mumbai To Alibaug Permanently During Lockdown With 'pride'

Also Read | BCCI To Assess Rohit Sharma's Fitness On Sunday, Likely To Decide On Team India Inclusion

Image source: BCCI.TV

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.