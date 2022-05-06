Ravi Shastri Revels In Biryani Sent By Shami, Teases Siraj With Friendly Reminder; See Pic

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter on Thursday to thank star pacer Mohammed Shami for sending him biryani. Shastri shared a photo of himself eating the biryani and thanked Shami for sending it, saying he loved it.

In his post, the 59-year-old also tagged Hyderabad speedster Mohammed Siraj and jokingly reminded him of his pending biryani. During Shastri's coaching tenure, both Shami and Siraj performed admirably for India, and the two maintain a good relationship with their former coach.

Shaaami, loving it 🤗 Thanks for the Biryani @MdShami11 @mdsirajofficial, yours is pending 😜 pic.twitter.com/qmKxLQeUaY — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 5, 2022

Earlier, Shastri had taken to social media to wish Shami and Siraj on the occasion of Eid. Shastri shared a picture of the two Indian fast bowlers and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to my Double trouble!". Shastri also offered Biryani to Shami and Siraj, who are currently busy playing in the Indian Premier League. "@MdShami11 aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficia tu do baar kha leh," Shastri added.

Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh 💪🏻 🤗 pic.twitter.com/uvmLzKvATI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 3, 2022

Shami and Siraj are one of the top fast-bowling duos in the world, and Shastri, who was Team India's head coach until last November, can be credited with a large part of their success. Siraj made his Test debut last year under Shastri's supervision and pleased everyone with his incredible bowling performance. Shami and Siraj are currently playing for separate franchises in the IPL, while Shastri is working as a commentator for Star Sports.

Shami and Siraj in IPL 2022

As far as Shami and Siraj's performance in the ongoing IPL is concerned, the duo has picked 23 wickets since the start of the competition. While Shami is part of the list of top-10 highest wicket-takers this season with 15 wickets under his belt, Siraj has failed to perform to his full potential and is ranked No. 33 with 8 wickets in 11 matches. Shami will next be seen in action in tonight's match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Siraj's next game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 8.

Both Shami and Siraj's respective teams are in the top four of the IPL 2022 points table. While Shami's Gujarat is ranked No. 1 in the points table, Siraj's Royal Challengers Bangalore is ranked No.4.

