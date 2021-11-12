Ravi Shastri Rubbishes Bubble Breach Reports During Ind-Eng Series, Says 'stories Planted'

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri stepped down from his role after four years at the helm. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, Shastri was asked about the breach of supposed bio-bubble during India's tour of England. Shastri explained that there was no such bubble set up in the first place.

The incident is said to have taken place when Ravi Shastri allegedly broke the rules of an apparent bio-bubble in place for the players and he went out for a book launch. Soon after the book launch, Shastri was diagnosed with COVID. However, according to Shastri, he did not get it from the book launch but from elsewhere as the timeline does not add up.

Shastri said: "In that book launch, I was the only guy who got COVID that's what the media thinks but I think I got that in Leeds. Because of the incubation period which took place for 3/4 days then 7/8 days whatever it takes I got it wrong on the 3rd or 4th and my book launch was on the 31st. It was a beautiful book launch attended by 200-300 people very distinguished guests from all sections of society and I know that I am the only guy who got it because I had friends who came there they were all fine."

All the news 'planted'

Arnab Goswami then followed up the answer with a counter-question if stories were being 'planted' about leaked images in the internet of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shastri attending a public event. Shastri's response was rather simple. He said, "Absolutely! Big time planting! Puji (Pujara)? You mentioned Pujara, you think Pujara will break a rule? You think he will break a rule? Now that immediately tells me that's a serious plant."

Words of wisdom for Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid will be taking over as the next head coach of Team India and Ravi Shastri was asked what would be the one piece of advice he would give to the incoming coach. Shastri's response was to the point as he said that Dravid knows exactly what to do. Shastri felt that Dravid has inherited a great team.

Shastri continued by saying that Dravid's knowledge of the game and coaching style of the younger teams will raise the bar.

Image: Republic World/PTI