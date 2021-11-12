Ravi Shastri Rubbishes Duopoly Allegations In Dressing Room Involving Him & Virat Kohli

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has made a strong statement when questioned about the duopoly featuring him and skipper Virat Kohli. Ravi Shastri stepped down as the Indian team's head coach after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where the Men In Blue could not progress beyond the Super 12 stages after having lost their opening two games against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand by huge margins i.e. 10 & 8 wickets respectively.

Ravi Shastri rubbishes Shastri-Kohli duopoly allegations

"I don't read all that stuff. I know what's happening in that dressing room, for me it is results. So, at the end of the day, if the team has performed the way it has, I have nothing to say. People can speculate, people can write but, what the team writes on the scorecard is what will be etched in everyone's memory, not what people write and what does that scorecard say?, what does it show, I want facts", said Ravi Shastri while speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Ravi Shastri was appointed the head coach of the Indian Men's Cricket team in 2017 after the Champions Trophy final, in which India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan. Under Shastri's coaching, India played 43 Tests, 76 ODIs, and 65 T20Is, of which they won 25 games in the longest format, 51 matches in the 50-over format, and 42 T20 internationals.

As far as Shastri's successor is concerned, the BCCI has appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid to assume the role ahead of India's upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand starting November 17.

Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli combo

The two first got together in 2014 for a Test match at Adelaide after then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was banned from the game, paving the way for Kohli to lead the team. Dhoni led in the next two matches in Brisbane and Melbourne but after his sudden decision to retire from the traditional format, Kohli was made full-time captain of the Test team.

Shastri became the director of the Indian cricket team in 2014 for a period of eight months from India's tour of England till the 2015 World Cup. Ravi Shastri was removed in 2016 but on July 13, 2017, he was appointed the head coach of the Indian team, reuniting with Kohli to forge a cracking partnership.