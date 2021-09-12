Ravi Shastri Says Book Launch Didn't Lead To COVID; 'anything Could've Happened In UK'

Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri has refuted claims that he got infected with COVID as a result of his book launch event. The suspension of India's fifth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 10th owing to a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp has sparked concerns about the 'Ravi Shastri book launch event'.

As per reports, Shastri and a few representatives of the Indian cricket team visited the book launch for Star Gazing: The Players in My Life on September 1. There were allegations that the attendees did not obtain clearance from either the BCCI or the ECB to visit the function.

Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel all tested positive following the book launch event. Thus, they had to remain in isolation ahead of the Day 4 of the fourth Test at The Oval. The issue intensified when assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar also tested positive on the cusp of the India vs England fifth Test, which was eventually cancelled.

While talking to Mid Day, Shastri defended his book launch event stating that the whole United Kingdom (UK) was open and anything could have happened from the first Test match. “The whole country [United Kingdom] is open. Anything could have happened from Test One,” said Ravi Shastri.

A senior BCCI official stated that the team members didn’t seek permission from the top authority assuming that it was not necessary since the rules are relaxed in the country. "No permission was sought either from the president (Sourav Ganguly) or from the secretary (Jay Shah). Perhaps they might have thought that since health safety rules have been relaxed in the UK, they didn't need permission," said a senior BCCI official.

Best Summer of Cricket, says Ravi Shastri praising India’s success overseas

Ravi Shastri in his conversation also hailed the Indian team's success in the series, which they lead 2-1 before the fifth and final Test at Manchester was postponed, describing it as the best summer of cricket. He went on to say that the team's outstanding performances in Australia and England, which they won 2-1, provided him more job satisfaction than anything else.

“It’s been the best summer of cricket England has seen in a long time certainly from an Indian cricket team. It’s Covid times, awesome summer though. The boys were fantastic on either side of the Thames. No team played in Covid times like this Indian team did in Australia and England. Just ask the experts here. Nothing has given me more job satisfaction in the game and I have been around for a bit as you would know,” added Shastri.

