Ravi Shastri Says Virat Kohli 'can Go With His Head Held High' As Latter Resign As Skipper

Following Virat Kohli's shocking decision to step down as the captain of Team India's Test side, former head coach Ravi Shastri lauded the 33-year old and explained how sad he was to hear of the decision.

Kohli announced his decision a day after India's 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the three-match Test series. Earlier last year, the 33-year old had also stepped down as the captain of the T20I side before being unceremoniously stripped as the skipper of the ODI side last month.

Ravi Shastri praises Virat Kohli for his efforts as India's Test captain

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ravi Shastri explained why Virat Kohli can bow down with his 'head held high' for his stint as Team India's Test captain. The 59-year old believes only a few have achieved what the 33-year old had as the skipper of the side. Shastri ended his compliments by referring to Kohli as 'India's most aggressive and successful,' stating that it was a 'sad day' for him to hear of the 33-year old's decision. Kohli ended his stint as captain, having won 40 of the 68 Test matches he led the side in.

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli steps down as Team India's Test captain

Below is Virat Kohli's complete statement where he has revealed his decision to step down as Team India's Test captain:

"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know its not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team. I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."

Image: PTI