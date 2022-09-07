Indian selector's decision to draft in young pacers for the Asia Cup 2022 event looks to have backfired as the Men in Blue are on the brink of getting eliminated from the tournament. After an undefeated run in the league stage, Team India lost close matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage leaving them depending on other results to qualify for the finals. Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has questioned the management's decision to not include Mohammad Shami in the Asia Cup team despite a strong IPL season.

Ravi Shastri questions the decision to drop Mohammad Shami

Shami last featured in T20I match was during the 2021 T20 World Cup. While India were knocked out in the group stage, the veteran pacer has not been picked to play the format again. Shami had a memorable IPL campaign with the Gujarat Titans picking up 20 wickets. The Titans went onto win the IPL title in their maiden season.

Despite the solid performance in the IPL, the exprienced campaigner (Shami) was overlooked for the Asia Cup with selectors deciding to go with Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri said, "I was quite surprised that you came here with just 4 fast bowlers. You needed that extra one. Someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home and cooling his heels, baffles me. After the IPL he had, for him not to be able to make the cut is, obviously, I am seeing something different,".

When Shastri was questioned by former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram whether coach has anything to say regarding team selection, the former India coach replied, "He does, but he is not part of the selection. He can only contribute by saying 'this is the combination we want', then it is up to the captain in the meeting to take that forward."

IND vs SL match highlights

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match began with Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka winning the toss and asking India to bat first. The opening pair of Rohit Shrma and KL Rahul gave a solid start to the innings against Pakistan in the previous match, however against Sri Lanka, Team India lost KL Rahul quite early. Virat Kohli looked to have regained his form following back to back fifties but the former Team India skipper failed to open his account when the taem wanted him to come good.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav managed to bring stability to the innings by stitching together a fine partnership. However, once the partnership was broken Sri Lankan bowlers kept getting wickets at regular intervals to restrict India to 173/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 174 runs for victory, Sri Lanka needed a strong start from their openers. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put the Lankan's in the drivers seat by nearly putting a hundred-run partnership for the opening wicket. However Yuzvendra Chahal brought India back in the match picking up wickets of Nissanka, Asalanka and Kusal Mendis. Ravichandran Ashwin playing his first match of the tournament dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka as India applied brakes to Sri Lanka's run chase. However Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa stayed unbeaten to take the team past finish line and also virtually assuring the team of a place in the final.