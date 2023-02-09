Ravi Shastri Taunts Mark Waugh Over 'India Will Lose 4-0' Prediction, AUS Legend Hits Back

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was removed early by Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj when he was trapped right in front of the stumps. Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh thinks that he wasn't sure whether the hawk eye rightly tracked Usman Khawaja or not. Usman Khawaja was adjudged not out by the on field umpire and the decision was later overturned when Team India took the DRS.

Mark Waugh: 'I thought it was maybe sliding down leg-stump'

Speaking to hosts Team India's broadcasters Mark Waugh said, "I thought it was maybe sliding down leg-stump or, at best, clipping leg-stump. But I think the Indians thought the same. they took until the last second to take the review.

"I thought it might have clipped, but Hawkeye said it was hitting the middle of the leg-stump. I am not sure it was. Anyway, that was the first one down, a bit unlucky for Khawaja", Mark Waugh added.

After Usman Khawaja walked back with disappointment there was a section of Australian fans on Twitter who had started to question the hawk eye.

Ravi Shastri said: 'Yes, it looked as if it would have clipped leg-stump'

Former India batsman and head coach Ravi Shastri also commented on Khawaja's dismissal. Shastri said. "Yes, it looked as if it would have clipped leg-stump. When you saw it from upstairs, anyone would have said it was clipping leg-stump. But the ball-tracking said it hit the leg-stump. India will be very happy with that review. Sometimes, as a batter, you get the rough end of the stick, I think Khawaja got one there."

Australia were rattled by the Indian pace attack duo and both the openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner were dismissed for a score of 2. However, later Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added 82 runs for the third wicket and tried to steady the Australian innings. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were later removed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb tried to balance the Australian innings but they also fell to the Indian spinners. At last, the Australian innings was bowled out 177 and the star of the show was Ravindra Jadeja who removed five Aussie batsmen.

Team India ended day 1 at a score of 77/1 with Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin at the crease.