Ravi Shastri Team Selection Bias, Reasons Out Dropping Rohit Sharma Vs WI In 2019

While Team India may not have performed up to their potential at the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue have achieved a tremendous amount of success under departing Head Coach Ravi Shastri and the captaincy of Virat Kohli in the past four years. The team has won various bilateral series, both home and away. Moreover, they also reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) this year, where they lost to New Zealand.

Although the team was fairly successful, seemingly controversial team selection decisions were made on several occasions. One such major decision was discussed in an exclusive interview with Shastri himself, where the 59-year-old was given the opportunity to clear the air about this claim, and several others.

Ravi Shastri responds to 'biased selection' accusation against him

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ravi Shastri responded to some strong accusations against him. One major allegation that Arnab Goswami asked Ravi Shastri to clear was if the former head coach was an 'exclusionary clique in operation'.

Goswami cited the example of Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin being dropped in a WTC match against West Indies in August 2019 despite being in good form. Instead, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal were retained despite performing poorly in the lead-up to the match.

Shastri vehemently denied these claims as he said, "No! At no stage was there any agenda in selection in the last seven years. You can be rest assured that you are hearing it from the horse's mouth. In this team, when the coach himself does not have an agenda, nothing of that sort will creep in."

The 59-year-old then added why he and Kohli should not be the only ones to take responsibility they do not get to select the squad, although they do have a voice when it comes to selecting the playing 11.

"I do not get involved in the selection of the team. I get involved in the selection of the 11. So who picks the 15 are also accountable. I am accountable for the selection process that picks the 11. The 15 are picked by the selectors where even the captain does not have a say."

It is crucial to understand who are the people responsible for team selection as there have been several questions raised by fans and pundits regarding Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal were not picked in the squad despite having loads of experience in T20I cricket and an outstanding IPL 2021 leading to the World Cup.

The leg spinner picked up 18 wickets in 15 matches in IPL 2021. Ironically, he was brought straight back in for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand after Varun Chakravarthy failed to deliver in the T20I World Cup.