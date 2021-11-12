Ravi Shastri Tells Arnab 'Virat Kohli Among Greatest & Most Successful Test Captains Ever'

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has had his say on Virat Kohli's captaincy, at least in test cricket, in the larger context of the formats in which he should lead the national cricket team. Kohli relinquished the T20I captaincy after the Men In Blue's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. However, it is a matter of speculation as to whether he will continue in both ODIs and Tests.

Ravi Shastri comments on Virat Kohli's future as ODI captain

"No Indian cricketer has had the kind of success he has had in Test cricket. I don't think even on the world stage, he will be right up there with the great captains of all time when it comes to the success rate of a team. So why are we even talking about it? You know unless he doesn't want unless he feels that he needs to share the burden and focus on his batting and concentrate on his batting- only he will know," said Ravi Shastri while speaking to Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Ravi Shastri rubbishes 'Shastri-Kohli duopoly' narrative

During the very same interview, Ravi Shastri has made a strong statement when questioned about the purported duopoly featuring him and skipper Virat Kohli.

"I don't read all that stuff. I know what's happening in that dressing room, for me it is results. So, at the end of the day, if the team has performed the way it has, I have nothing to say. People can speculate, people can write but, what the team writes on the scorecard is what will be etched in everyone's memory, not what people write and what does that scorecard say?, what does it show, I want facts", the 1983 World Cup winner said.