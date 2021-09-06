Ravi Shastri To Miss Last Leg Of England Series After Testing COVID Positive: BCCI Sources

India's head coach Ravi Shastri is set to miss the fifth and final Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester as he will remain in isolation for 14 days and can come out only after two negative results for the tests. The fifth England vs India Test match will be played from September 10-14.

England vs India: Ravi Shastri to miss the fifth Test

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that Shastri will remain in isolation for 14 days and needs two negative tests before he can come out of isolation.

"Unfortunately, Shastri will remain in isolation for 14 days and will have to return two negative tests before he can come out of isolation. He will not be a part of the Indian dressing room till then," the source said.

What happened to Ravi Shastri?

Four members of the Indian coaching staff have been moved into isolation after the team head coach Ravi Shastri's lateral flow test returned a positive report. An official media release by the Board of Control in Cricket in India (BCCI) informed head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel will remain in isolation as part of a precautionary measure.

The situation prompted players and the rest of the Indian staff to undergo two lateral flow tests. However, all returned negative results and were cleared for Day 4 of the fourth Test.

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," the BCCI release stated. "The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval," the statement further read.

England vs India: Oval Test posed for a thrilling finish

Coming back to the ongoing fourth Test match at London's Kennington Oval, Rishabh Pant (50) and Shardul Thakur (60) added 100 runs for the seventh wicket after captain Kohli was dismissed for 44. Some vital knocks from the tail-enders Umesh Yadav (25) and Jasprit Bumrah (24) powered India to a total of 466 before they were bundled out.

England in reply ended Day 4 at 77/0 as openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed remained unbeaten on 31 and 43 respectively.

Root & Co. still need 291 runs on the fifth and final day while India would be gunning for quick wickets in order to derail England's run chase as the Oval Test is posed for a thrilling finish.

