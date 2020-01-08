Ravi Shastri Turns Investor, Buys 1.5 Lakh Shares Of Greycells Education

Ravi Shastri's stint with Team India as their head coach has been a fruitful one so far. In 2019 under Shastri, the team retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time on Australian soil. India then went to the West Indies and won the limited-overs and Test series before starting their home season by whitewashing South Africa in the Test series. Bangladesh was then beaten in the T20Is and whitewashed in the Test series before India once again beat the Windies in the limited-overs series at home. The only disappointment last year was the semi-final loss in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand. Recently, Shastri has been in the news for buying shares of a top Indian educational provider.

Ravi Shastri buys shares of Greycells Education

According to reports in a leading Indian business portal, Ravi Shastri bought 1,50,000 shares of Greycells Education through a bulk deal on BSE on January 2. According to the report, the transaction was carried out at an average price of Rs 39.20 per share, taking the cumulative value of the transaction to Rs 58.8 lakh. The report also says that Ravi Shastri is a member of the advisory board of Greycells Education as per the information available on the company's website. Greycells Education is a vocational education provider across India and the Middle East and runs the EMDI Institute of Media & Communication — a training institute based in India (Mumbai, Delhi and Indore) Dubai and Africa. Shares of Greycells Education traded 0.77 percent down at Rs 38.90 on BSE around 11:35 AM IST.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I highlights

Ravi Shastri and Team India began their 2020 season with a comprehensive 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I in Indore. India managed to restrict the Lankans to 142/9 after a brilliant performance by the Indian pacers. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets to his name. Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two wickets apiece. Chasing 143, Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a good start as they were cruising at the halfway stage. Wanindu Hasaranga sent both the openers back to the hut in quick succession but Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli ensured that India do not lose their momentum. Iyer scored 34 off 26 balls before getting out. Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten at 30 runs off 17 balls to guide India to a 7-wicket win.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I series schedule

After the first T20I match of the 3-match series in Guwahati was a called off due to poor pitch conditions, Team India took the lead in the series, beating Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The series-concluding third game between both the teams is scheduled to be held on January 10 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

