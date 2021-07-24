Ravi Shastri Vents Out Anger Against COVID Rules As 3 Indians Return From 10 Day Isolation

India's tour of England for the five-match Test series is set to begin from August 4 and just a few weeks prior to the series, several Indians were forced into isolation. The trio of Bharath Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran were forced to spend 10 days in isolation as per COVID protocols as they were deemed to be in close contact with assistant coach Dayanand Garani, who tested positive for the virus a week ago. Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri revealed his frustrations with the COVID isolation period as he stressed the need to trust the vaccine.

India vs England Test series schedule

1st Test: August 4 to August 8, beginning at 3:30 PM IST

2nd Test: August 12 to August 16, beginning at 3:30 PM IST

3rd Test: August 25 to August 29, beginning at 3:30 PM IST

4th Test: September 2 to September 6, beginning at 3:30 PM IST

5th Test: September 10 to September 14, beginning at 3:30 PM IST

Ravi Shastri takes to Twitter to vent out frustration against isolation rules

Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri took to his Twitter account to vent out his frustration against COVID isolation rules as he welcomed back bowling coach Bharath Arun to Team India's setup. Shastri wrote:

My right hand back in the house. Looking fitter and stronger after being in isolation for 10 days even though testing negative all the way. Bloody frustrating these isolation rules. 2 jabs of the vaccine has to be trusted #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4Gukf0F9Pg — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 24, 2021

Ravi Shastri welcomes back Rishabh Pant

On Thursday, Rishabh Pant took to his Twitter account to share a series of photos wearing a garland given to him by Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri gave the wicketkeeper a grand welcome into Team India's bio-bubble. Pant was unable to play in the warm-up match in Durham as he was recovering from COVID. The 23-year old tested positive for the virus a few days before Team India assembled in Durham.

हार 🌺 के बाद ही जीत है और जितने वाले को कहते है बाज़ीगर😎🤣

Thrilled to be back. Thank you @RaviShastriOfc for this grand welcome pic.twitter.com/qy8QN2waqv — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 22, 2021

Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan sidelined for India vs England

According to ANI, Washington Sundar has been sidelined for India's tour of England due to a finger injury. Meanwhile, reserve pacer Avesh Khan is also ruled out after he fractured his finger in the warm-up game in Durham. Avesh hurt his finger while playing for County Select XI against India. As for Sundar, ANI reported, "Sundar has hurt his finger and will take around six weeks to be 100 percent cured. He won't be taking part in the Test matches."