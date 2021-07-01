Ravi Shastri Watches Roger Federer's Match At Wimbledon 2021; Says 'Great To Be Back'

Team India's head coach Ravi Shashtri who is currently enjoying time off after the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, went to watch Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer's second-round match in the ongoing Wimbledon tournament at Centre Court. Roger Federer locked horns with French tennis player Richard Gasquet in the second round of the tournament, winning in straight sets. Ravi Shastri and Team India are currently on a break before the 5 match Test series begins in August.

Ravi Shastri shares his photo from Centre court

Ravi Shastri on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and shared his picture ahead of the Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet Wimbledon 2021 match. Shastri wrote that it is great to be back at Wimbledon with 'Great Tradition'.

Great to be back on a sunny day at @Wimbledon. Great tradition. Centre court beckons in a bit 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/tZ1PCIzhQr — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 1, 2021

Rishabh Pant Enjoys England Vs Germany Euro 2020 Match

Before Ravi Shastri, Team India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant went to watch the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash between England and Germany at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Coming back to the pre-quarterfinal match between England and Germany, a goal each from winger Raheem Sterling, and, striker, as well as captain Harry Kane in the 76th and 85th minutes, respectively helped England in knocking out Joachim Low's men 2-0 to secure a last-eight berth in UEFA Euro 2020.

Reger Federer survives a scare in his opening match at Wimbledon 2021

On Tuesday, Federer had survived a scare in his opening match to register a win over Adrian Mannarino. Federer staged a comeback against Mannarino to level the game before the French tennis player was forced to retire. The game 6-4, 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-2 was at level with Federer winning the fourth set but Mannarino retired just at the start of the fifth essay and Swiss tennis maestro got a walkover. In the first set, Federer dominated but Mannarino levelled up against the Swiss-stalwart after a dominant second set tie-break. Mannarino stunned Federer in the third set when he won an easy game but the Grand Slam champion won the fourth set to stage a comeback and was finally given a walkover as he reached the second round of the tournament.

(Image Credits: @RaviShastriOfc/Twitter/AP)