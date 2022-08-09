Ravi Shastri Watches 'The Hundred' With Mukesh Ambani & Google CEO Sundar Pichai; See Pic

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was present in the stands on Monday to watch the London Spirit take on the Manchester Originals at Lord's. He was joined by the Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, and Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Ravi Shastri shares picture alongside Ambani & Pichai

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture alongside Mukesh Ambani and Sundar Pichai. The three could be seen enjoying The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 game between the London Spirit and Manchester Originals at Lord's.

In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket - Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/JYnkGlMd8W — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 9, 2022

London Spirit defeats Manchester Originals

The London Spirit registered an emphatic 52-run victory over the Manchester Originals, courtesy of a sensational bowling performance from Jordan Thompson. Having batted first, the Eoin Morgan-led side posted 160 runs on the board, with opener Zak Crawley getting them off to a fantastic start.

Crawley ended as the side's top scorer with 41 runs from 34 deliveries before Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, captain Morgan and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard played fine cameos by adding 21, 37 and 34 runs respectively. As for the Manchester Originals bowlers, Paul Walter was undoubtedly the standout among them, having ended with outstanding figures of 2-18 from his 20 deliveries.

In reply, Manchester Originals got off to a terrible start as they lost captain Jos Buttler extremely early. Buttler only managed to score six runs before he was dismissed by Thompson. Fellow opener Phillip Salt was the only batter who got off to a decent start as he managed to score 36 runs.

It was a poor batting performance from the rest as the next highest scorer was Tom Hartley, who managed to add just 17 runs to the total. The player of the match was undoubtedly Jordan Thompson for his brilliant figures of 4-21 from his 20 deliveries.

The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 points table

London Spirit's victory over the Manchester Originals has helped them to move to the top of the table with four points, two clear of Southern Braves, who have a game in hand. On the other hand, the Manchester Originals are currently in seventh place and are still looking for their first victory.