Ravi Shastri's 'Family Lives In Mumbai, I Live In The Moment' Post Takes Internet By Storm

Ravi Shastri, who is currently an expert in IPL 2022, shared a picture of him in a reflective neon jacket, gold chain around his neck paired with sunglasses.

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has never shied away from expressing his views and that has made him a subject of trolls many times. Keeping the trolling aside, the former cricketer has his share of fans too, who shower him with love, making him a popular figure on social media. A glimpse of this was the manner in which the cricketer-turned-commentator took the internet by storm with his latest post on Twitter.

Fans post hilarious reactions after Ravi Shastri's latest Twitter post

Ravi Shastri, who is currently an expert during the ongoing IPL 2022, shared a picture of himself in a reflective neon jacket, a gold chain around his neck, paired with fashionable sunglasses. The post set Twitter on fire with cricket fans coming up with some hilarious responses.

Shastri also posted some other hilarious tweets, take a look at those:-

Here's how fans reacted to Ravi Shastri Twitter post:

Virat Kohli responds to Ravi Shastri's comment on his form 

Meanwhile, former Team India skipper Virat Kohli has been going through a poor form with the bat lately, prompting fans and experts to raise questions. However, Ravi Shastri while commenting on Virat Kohli's form for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, said that the cricketer is 'overcooked' and needs some time off from cricket to rejuvenate himself. Shastri in his comment said:

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's two months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England, he needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be one or two in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront." 

Virat Kohli while responding to Ravi Shastri's comments stated that the ex-India coach is one person who understands him extremely well. While speaking to Star Sports in an interview, Virat Kohli replied, "It's not a lot of people who mentioned it (taking a break)," when asked what he made of Ravi Shastri's comments. "There is one person precisely who has mentioned it which is Ravi bhai and that's because he has seen from close quarters over the last six-seven years the reality of the situation that I have been in."

He also added, "The amount of cricket that I have played and the ups and downs and the toll that it takes on you to play three formats of the game plus the IPL for 10-11 years non-stop with the seven years of captaincy in between..."

