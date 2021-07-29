Ravichandran Ashwin Backs 'The Hundred' Format After Sunil Gavaskar's Criticism; Read More

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on the new form of cricket being played in England consisting just 100 balls. Ashwin, while talking about The Hundred on his official YouTube channel, said he watched a couple of games and really enjoyed them. Ashwin also slammed the critics for levelling vague criticism even before watching a match. The Tamil Nadu spinner said, "When someone films a movie, we should watch it in the theatre and then criticise it". Ashwin's analysis comes after former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticised the tournament saying It's a league with "average cricket" and basic coverage".

'Watch the movie before criticising it'

"Hundred is a franchisee format with 100 balls introduced by ECB in 2018. It is formatted as 10 balls for one over and a total of 100 balls per innings. As soon as it was announced in 2018, many places including Warwickshire conducted minor leagues. Club cricket played this format on Sundays. This was introduced to check if players can get used to new rules and the format. Those who did not understand this format commented vaguely about frequent changes in rules and format. Innovation is not encouraged and is often misunderstood. When someone films a movie, we should watch it in the theatre and then criticise it," Ashwin said in his YouTube video.

"Giving irrelevant statements even before going to the theatre doesn't work. We should appreciate the attempt and give credit to it. I watched the initial games and they were too good. I watched a women's game between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals. Though names were different, the game was outstanding and women's cricket is here to stay. I will be glad if women's IPL is all set to happen. There are 5-6 women's cricket teams playing extremely well in the global arena, while there are only 3-4 men's teams playing well," Ashwin added.

The Hundred is a brainchild of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which introduced the idea to the world in 2018. The first draft of The Hundred took place in 2019, where eight city-based teams were given the opportunity to pick 15 players each, including a maximum of three overseas cricketers. The Hundred was originally scheduled to be played in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 crisis the tournament had to be postponed until 2021. The Hundred was launched in England on July 21 with a women's game between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals.

Image: PTI/Twitter

