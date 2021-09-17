Ravichandran Ashwin Birthday: Wishes Pour In On Social Media As 'Ash' Turns 35

Ravichandran Ashwin turned 35 on Friday. Ashwin is one of the best spinners to have played the game for India at the highest level and also one of the finest finger spinners in modern-day cricket with numerous records to his name. As Ravichandran Ashwin turned a year older, all the fans and well-wishers of the spin icon came forward and wished him on social media.

Ashwin's current IPL team Delhi Capitals took to the micro-blogging site and wished their ace spinner a very happy birthday.

Ravichandran Ashwin turns 35: Wishes pour in for the senior offie

Here are others who wished the Tamil Nadu off-spinner on his birthday.

Happy birthday to one of the finest spinners of modern generation @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday. Wishing you loads of wickets and success ahead #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/5CuApXQ2rc — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 17, 2021

Here’s wishing one of India’s greatest match-winners in Tests a very happy birthday 🥳 Have a good one, @ashwinravi99 😇#HappyBirthdayAshwin #HbdAshwin pic.twitter.com/laYEaWTeWA — Dinesh LiLawat  (@imDL45) September 17, 2021

• Fastest Indian bowler to reach the 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 350 and 400 wicket mark in Test cricket (in terms of innings).



• Third Most Test Wickets by a spinner in the previous decade.



• 30 five wicket-hauls in Test Cricket.



Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99! #Cricket pic.twitter.com/hIdbWx7PWu — Utkarsh (@UTK_019) September 17, 2021

An all-format beast

A master of his skills

A true match-winner-- 8 Player of Series awards in Tests; most wkts for 🇮🇳 in T20WC

Versatile; always looking to improve; a student of the game

And a few wickets with some 100s sprinkled on 'em 🤣



HBD @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/7o3PgxRZE2 — Yash 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2307) September 16, 2021

Happy Birthday to the cricketing genius, spin wizard and also an inspiring personality @ashwinravi99 anna.. can't wait to see you back in action and dominating the #T20WC2021 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XHLFkAp19A — Morpheus (@charan_sripada) September 17, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin birthday date

Ravichandran Ashwin's birth date is September 17, 1986.

Happy Birthday Ravichandran Ashwin: Spin icon's illustrious cricketing career so far

Ravichandran Ashwin has represented the Men In Blue in 79 Tests, 111 One Day Internationals, and 46 T20Is to date where he has registered 413, 150, and, 52 wickets respectively.

In fact, the engineer-turned-cricketer is the fastest Indian bowler to reach the 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, and 350-wicket mark in terms of the number of innings and while he has not donned the Team India jersey in the limited-overs format for the last four years, Ashwin also boasts of having a very good record in the shortest format of the game.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer is the first Indian to breach the 50-wicket mark in T20Is and he still continues to hold that record to date.

'Ash' was benched during the recent away Test series against England as a result of which he could not add anything to his tally of 413 scalps in red-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin was named in India’s T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in UAE after a four-year hiatus. Ashwin has not been in the scheme of things in T20Is for a long time last having played in the shortest format during India's tour of West Indies back in 2017.

It now remains to be seen whether Ashwin, who will be making a third consecutive ICC World T20 appearance will succeed in playing a key role as Team India look to end their 8-year ICC title drought.