Last Updated:

Ravichandran Ashwin Birthday: Wishes Pour In On Social Media As 'Ash' Turns 35

On the occasion of Ravichandran Ashwin's 35th birthday on Thursday, the passionate fans & well-wishers came forward and wished the senior off-spinner

Written By
Karthik Nair
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin Birthday

Image: PTI


Ravichandran Ashwin turned 35 on Friday. Ashwin is one of the best spinners to have played the game for India at the highest level and also one of the finest finger spinners in modern-day cricket with numerous records to his name. As Ravichandran Ashwin turned a year older, all the fans and well-wishers of the spin icon came forward and wished him on social media. 

Ashwin's current IPL team Delhi Capitals took to the micro-blogging site and wished their ace spinner a very happy birthday.

Ravichandran Ashwin turns 35: Wishes pour in for the senior offie 

Here are others who wished the Tamil Nadu off-spinner on his birthday.

Ravichandran Ashwin birthday date

Ravichandran Ashwin's birth date is September 17, 1986.

Happy Birthday Ravichandran Ashwin: Spin icon's illustrious cricketing career so far

Ravichandran Ashwin has represented the Men In Blue in 79 Tests, 111 One Day Internationals, and 46 T20Is to date where he has registered 413, 150, and, 52 wickets respectively. 

In fact, the engineer-turned-cricketer is the fastest Indian bowler to reach the 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, and 350-wicket mark in terms of the number of innings and while he has not donned the Team India jersey in the limited-overs format for the last four years, Ashwin also boasts of having a very good record in the shortest format of the game. 

The Tamil Nadu cricketer is the first Indian to breach the 50-wicket mark in T20Is and he still continues to hold that record to date.

'Ash' was benched during the recent away Test series against England as a result of which he could not add anything to his tally of 413 scalps in red-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin was named in India’s T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in UAE after a four-year hiatus. Ashwin has not been in the scheme of things in T20Is for a long time last having played in the shortest format during India's tour of West Indies back in 2017. 

It now remains to be seen whether Ashwin, who will be making a third consecutive ICC World T20 appearance will succeed in playing a key role as Team India look to end their 8-year ICC title drought.

READ | Gambhir hails Ashwin's inclusion in India's T20 WC squad; 'shouldn't have been out'
READ | IPL diaries: Ashwin recalls when Mathew Hayden 'walked the talk' & smacked Sreesanth for 6
READ | Dawid Malan 'happy' he didn't face R Ashwin in Test series; calls him 'one of the best'
READ | No Ashwin in Gautam Gambhir's India XI for Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup
Tags: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin Birthday, Ravichandran Ashwin birthday date
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND