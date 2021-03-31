Ravichandran Ashwin Gives An Epic Response To Sam Billings WiFi Issues: WATCH

English cricketer Sam Billings was upset with the poor internet connectivity at his hotel in Mumbai as he took to Twitter to complain about the same. Billings, who is a member of the Delhi Capitals squad, is currently staying in Mumbai for the pre-season training. His Delhi Capitals teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin, attempted to come to his rescue as he gave an epic response.

Sam Billings was so annoyed with the WiFi troubles at his hotel that he also conducted a poll on Twitter to ask the fans which was the best WiFi service in India. Billings posted, "Only one way to decide.... Jio or Airtel WiFi Dongle," giving his fans three options, including others. The majority of the fans voted in Jio's favour with 50.7% of total votes while Airtel received 41.6% votes.

Surprisingly, that was not all as Sam Billings hilariously also responded to a fan when the fan highlighted that it depended on his location. Billings replied, "Ok. In Mumbai for 3 weeks. Then go to Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. What would you recommend?"

Seemingly concerned by his Delhi Capitals teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin responded to Sam Billings' WiFi issues. "I bought one buddy!! That’s far better, but these hotel walls are resisting the speed," replied Ashwin.

The Delhi Capitals team 2021 retained most of its players from last year's squad and strengthened the team by signing Steve Smith, Tom Curran and Sam Billings at the IPL 2021 auction. Shreyas Iyer, who led the Delhi Capitals to the final in IPL 2020, is unfortunately injured. As a result, Rishabh Pant has been appointed captain for the 2021 season. Below is the entire Delhi Capitals team 2021.

DC players retained: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes.

DC players purchased at IPL 2021 auction: Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

Delhi Capitals will take on the Chennai Super Kings in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The 2020 finalists are set to play their first three games in Mumbai, followed by two in Chennai, four in Ahmedabad and the last five in Kolkata.