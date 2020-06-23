Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls India's Historic 2013 Champions Trophy Win Against England

Ravichandran Ashwin recalled India's ICC Champions Trophy 2013 against England on this very day seven years ago. Ashwin had bowled a tight final over as the Men In Blue lifted their second Champions Trophy title. With six runs needed off the final ball, the star off-spinner bowled a simple delivery which was missed by James Tredwell as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Indian team and the fans erupted in joy.

'Delivered in style': Ravichandran Ashwin

Taking to the micro-blogging site, R Ashwin wrote that there are so many people to congratulate for that evening at Birmingham (where the CT Final was held). He then mentioned that the team delivering under pressure on that day will forever be stuck in his head. The Tamil Nadu cricketer then added that the lead up to that Champions Trophy was very tense and each and every member delivered in style.

So many people to congratulate for that evening at Birmingham #championstrophy2013 but it will stick in my head for the pressure under which the team delivered that result. The lead up to that champions trophy was very tense and each and every member delivered in style. — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 23, 2020

When MS Dhoni's ICC trophy cabinet was completed

India were asked to bat first after English skipper Alistair Cook had won the toss in a rain-curtailed match that was reduced to 20-overs per side.

After being reduced to 66-5 in 13 overs, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja staged a rescue effort and took India to a respectable total of 129-7. England’s innings began on an equally unsteady note but a 64-run partnership between Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara put hosts on course to overhaul India’s total. However, some sharp leadership skills by MS Dhoni set off four wickets in a space of seven balls which stemmed England’s run flow. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an excellent last over, thus allowing India to get away with a five-run win.

The 2013 Champions Trophy victory added an extra feather in MS Dhoni’s illustrious leadership hat as he became the first (and only till date) captain in the world to win all ICC trophies. Earlier, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman led India to success at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-overs World Cup at home.

However, since the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumph, India have failed to win a major ICC trophy. In fact, they have made it to semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances.

