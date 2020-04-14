Ravichandran Ashwin Amazes Twitter With Comic Misconception In Childhood About Cricketers

Ravichandran Ashwin may still be finding his way back into the Indian white-ball setup but the off-spinner remains highly regarded as one of the top cricketers in the country. After captaining the Kings XI Punjab for two seasons, Ashwin was traded to the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 Auctions. However, like all other major sportspersons, Ravichandran Ashwin is spending time at his home during the India lockdown down due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals hilarious childhood misconception during India lockdown

The India lockdown has led to Indian cricketers and fans to be very active on social media. Due to the same, fans have gotten to know a lot about their favourite cricket stars and their quirky personalities. On Monday, the ICC asked its followers about the cricket misconceptions they had as a kid and Ravichandran Ashwin gave a hilarious answer.

That all cricketers had aerated drinks to regain lost energy and keep good health. https://t.co/qNmXb64xBw — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 14, 2020

Ashwin's hilarious answer triggered some of his fans to share some hilarious details of their own.

My biggest misconception:

It thought the word was "balling"

Just a few years ago I discovered that it is spelled as "bowling"

I hope I am right 🙊. — Surleen Kaur (@SurleenKaur27) April 14, 2020

When the over gets complete, the batsmen switches the end 😂 — Siddhant Agarwal (@Siddhant0510) April 14, 2020

As a kid I used to think that the bowlers shout "out that" to the umpires instead of appealing "how's that". — Ashish Pradhan (@DrAshishPradhan) April 14, 2020

I thought players will not get salary 😝😝Becoz they r representing whole country which is a big thing — Nija Vj🦁 (@nijamsdvj) April 14, 2020

Coronavirus lockdown pushes IPL 2020 further behind

The BCCI originally had IPL 2020 postponed to a date beyond April 15 but it is now being reported that the IPL is being pushed to a date beyond May 3. On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the India lockdown is being extended to May 3 to combat the spreading of the novel coronavirus in the country. Ravichandran Ashwin was supposed to join the Delhi Capitals along with stars like Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer. The future of the IPL will now be formally announced by the BCCI after the coronavirus pandemic in the country gets sufficiently managed.

