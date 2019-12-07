Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Netizen Mocking Him Over Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not one to shy away from an opportunity to fight back, be it on the pitch or on the keyboard. The off-spinner is an outspoken personality off the field and has an active social media account. So, when a fan quizzed R Ashwin on why he did not wish Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah on their birthdays on Friday, here was the cricketer's response.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Admits To Letting KXIP Down, Calls DC Move 'justified'

Ravichandran Ashwin wishes 'cricketing triplets' on December 6

A plethora of Indian cricketers celebrated their birthdays on Friday, December 6. Team India regulars Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja shared their birthdays with R Ashwin’s IPL 2020 skipper Shreyas Iyer and triple-centurion Karun Nair. Former left-arm pacer RP Singh also celebrated his birthday on the same day. Many cricketers, pundits and fans joined in, wishing the cricketers on their birthday. Ashwin also tweeted to wished RP Singh, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair and called them ‘cricketing triplets.’

Also Read: WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin Emulates Imran Tahir's Trademark Celebration

Ravichandran Ashwin shuts down Twitter troll

Fans expressed their surprise when Ravichandran Ashwin did not wish Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. One fan called him out and asked him whether he ignored the duo because of the MI pacer bowling a no-ball in the Champions Trophy final, while the CSK all-rounder overshadowed him. R Ashwin wasted no time in responding and said that the tweet was ‘SO LAME.’ Ashwin later wished both Bumrah and Jadeja in a separate tweet.

So lame. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 6, 2019

Omg @imjadeja and @Jaspritbumrah93 also celebrating their birthdays today!! What a special day in the Indian cricket calendar. God bless 🎂🎂 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 6, 2019

Also Read: R Ashwin Sets Twitter Buzzing With His Mushfiqur Rahim-like 'premature' Celebration

Ravichandran Ashwin: India's premier off-spinner

Ravichandran Ashwin last featured for India in the 2-match Test series against Bangladesh in November. The off-spinner is India’s 4th highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, picking up 362 wickets in 70 Tests. Ashwin last featured in a limited-overs match for India in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. He has snapped up 150 wickets in 111 ODIs while it is the joint leading wicket-taker in T20Is for India along with Yuzvendra Chahal, picking up 52 wickets in 46 games.

Also Read: R Ashwin's Latest Instagram Post Is Set To Give Parenting Goals To Many Fans