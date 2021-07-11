Ravichandran Ashwin To Play County Cricket For Surrey Ahead Of The England Test Series

Ahead of the upcoming Test series against England, Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will get a chance to have some match practice under his belt after signing for Surrey Cricket Club for the county championship. The off-spinner has been signed for only one match following which he will join the Team India squad. Ashwin was recently the part of India team which played New Zealand in the World Test Championship final last month. The Tamil Nadu cricketer will play for Surrey against Somerset at the Oval in London from Sunday, July 11.

Ravichandran Ashwin signs for Surrey

Ashwin has been roped in by Surrey as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who suffered a glute injury on the first day of Surrey’s match with Hampshire last week. A statement was posted by Surrey cricket on its website stating: "Once the extent of Jamieson's injury was understood, Director of Cricket Alec Stewart began the process of recruiting Ashwin for this fixture. At that stage, two victories in Surrey's final two group matches would have seen them into Division One." While the draw with Hampshire now makes finishing in the top two very difficult, both the Club and Ashwin have agreed to this one-off arrangement. Earlier, Australian pacer Sean Abbott was originally expected to join Surrey as their second overseas player in this fixture, however, a hamstring injury stopped him from participating.

Ashwin also seems to be delighted about joining the county club. In a video posted by Surrey, Ashwin said, "I am so privileged to be having the badge on. I have heard and wondered what the London counties are all about. Even though it's only for a game, I am delighted to share this dressing room". This will also be Ashwin's third stint in county cricket having already played for Worcestershire in the 2017/18 season and Nottinghamshire in 2019.

R Ashwin career stats

The Ashwin career stats in Test cricket make for a staggering read. The offie has played 79 Tests where he has managed to bag 413 wickets at a splendid average of 24.56 to go with 30 five-wicket hauls. He has also scored 2,658 runs with the bat with five centuries and 11 half-centuries to his name. In the T20I format, Ashwin has 52 wickets from 46 matches played.

