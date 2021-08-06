Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fifth-fastest To Complete The Double Of 2000 Runs And 200 Wickets

Team India star Ravindra Jadeja saw himself in elite company as the all-rounder reached the milestone of 2000 runs in Test cricket. Coming in to bat after Rishabh Pant was dismissed, Jadeja got in and developed a steady partnership with KL Rahul to help India into the lead at Lunch on Day 3. The 32-year-old became the fifth to complete the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the longest format of the game and is one of the fastest to do so putting him elite company alongside the likes of 'Sir' Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Imran Khan.

Ravindra Jadeja came into the first test against England needing just 15 runs to go past 2000 runs and he did so in some style during the first session on Day 3. The 32-year-old hit left-arm pacer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Sam Curran for a neat on-drive to get to the milestone, to become the fifth-fastest to score 2000 runs and take 200 wickets in Tests. Jadeja achieved the double in 53 Tests, making him the third-fastest Indian and the fifth fastest overall to the mark.

England vs India: Ravindra Jadeja new record, becomes the fifth to complete the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in test cricket

England cricket legend Sir Ian Botham was the fastest to the mark, achieving the double in just 42 Test matches. Legendary India and Pakistan captains Kapil Dev and Imran Khan were the joint second-fastest to the mark, doing so in 50 games. Ravichandran Ashwin, who is part of India’s squad to the tour of England, is fourth on the list, having reached the mark in 51 Tests. The off-spinner currently has scored 2685 runs in 79 matches, picking up 413 wickets. Jadeja meanwhile at the time of writing has 2017 runs in 53 matches and has 221 wickets to his name.

Apart from Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh have also achieved the double. Jadeja was picked ahead of Ashwin for the first test against England and has so far justified his selection with a steady inning, but will have to do a lot more if India have to seize control of the test match.

Image credits: Jaddu Instagram