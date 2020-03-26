Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes Best Modern-day Fielders In The World: Dean Jones

India's Ravindra Jadeja and England's Ben Stokes are known for their unmatched athleticism and are considered as two of the best all-rounders in world cricket. Besides being prolific with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes are extremely handy with the ball as well. But what sets them apart from other all-rounders is their fielding. Both Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes are exceptional fielders and the duo has time and again produced moments of magic with their impeccable fielding.

IPL 2020: Dean Jones name Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes as best fielders

Now, another addition to the list of Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes admirers is former Australia cricketer Dean Jones. The 59-year old is currently quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic. He decided to do a Q and A session on Twitter with his fans. Dean Jones is affectionately known as 'Professor Deano' for his remarkable cricketing analysis.

Dean Jones was asked to name the best fielder in modern cricket. Without any doubts, the 59-year-old mentioned the names of Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. Let's take a look at his tweet.

Dean Jones, who is the head coach of PSL franchise Karachi Kings, helped his side reach the playoffs for the first time ever. He couldn't see his team play in the knockouts because of the coronavirus outbreak. PSL 2020 was recently postponed because of the outbreak.

Coming back to Ravindra Jadeja's and Ben Stokes' fielding, both have established themselves as top fielders in international cricket. Ben Stokes' one-handed screamer to dismiss Quinton de Kock at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was one of the best catches ever. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja, who will play for CSK in the IPL 2020, replicated a similar catch last month in the second Test against New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant catch put an end to Neil Wagner's innings.

IMAGE COURTESY: DEAN JONES INSTAGRAM