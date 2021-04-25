Ravindra Jadeja Blows Kiss To His Wife, Child Cheering In Stands As He Slogs His Way To 50

While Ravindra Jadeja staged a complete all-round show at the Wankhede on Sunday, his family had the best view of the masterclass as they cheered on from the stands. Jadeja's wife and child sparkled with delight as he unleashed carnage upon Harshal Patel in the last over of the first innings. The explosive all-rounder, who was unstoppable against Bangalore, dedicated his fiery half-century by blowing a kiss to his better-half as she stood in the stands cheering along with their daughter.

Hahaha Sir Jadeja's wife and child is also present in the stadium, hence this extraordinary performance ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜… — Piyush | à¤ªà¥€à¤¯à¥‚à¤· (@Pyush_k) April 25, 2021

Jadeja's wife rivaba and his daughter â¤ï¸



What a brilliant knock by sir jadeja.



As a RCB fan it really hurts but I'm happy for jadeja always been his fan and always admire him.



This why you want him in the indian team in all 3 formats ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³#CSKvRCB — Ñ‚Ñ”â„“â„“ Ð¼Ñ” ∂σ Ñƒσυ Ð²â„“Ñ”Ñ”∂ ðŸ‘¿ (@master_wayne__) April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB

As Chennai Super Kings clashed with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium, Ravindra Jadeja stepped up to the occasion turning the high-octane battle into a one-man show as he single-handedly demolished Virat Kohli and his men. The ace all-rounder first powered CSK to a competitive total of 191 as he scored 62 runs off 28 balls. Unleashing complete carnage in the last over of the first innings, Jadeja scored 36 runs off Harshal Patel - the purple cap holder in the tournament.

Jadeja then swung into action with the ball as he bagged three key wickets to complete rattle the RCB batting lineup. He accounted for Washington Sundar and clean bowled RCB batting stalwarts AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. Despite his heroics with the bat and ball, 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja was not done yet. The all-rounder put his fielding skills once again on display as he hit the bullseye to run-out Dan Christian.

"Enjoyed a lot, when you contribute for your team in a winning match, it means a lot. I have been working a lot on my fitness, skill and everything else, luckily, it paid off today. It's tough as an all-rounder, you'll have to do well in all departments - while training, I don't do all the three things (batting, bowling and fielding practice) on the same day. I work on my skills one day and my fitness on the next day - that's how I manage my workload," said Jadeja after his power-packed performance.

Jadeja equals Gayle's record

Jadeja's power-hitting fetched him 36 runs off the over as equalled the record of scoring the most runs in an over in the IPL history. Chris Gayle's previously held the record of scoring 36 runs in an over at the Chinnaswamy stadium in 2011 against now-defunct Kochi Tuskers, followed by Suresh Raina who had hit 32 runs at the Wankhede.