Ravindra Jadeja Breaks 44-year-old Record To Become India's Leading Left-arm Spinner

Ravindra Jadeja on Friday made history by surpassing Bishan Singh Bedi's 44-year-old record to become India's most successful left-arm spinner in Test cricket. This achievement came during the third day of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia when Jadeja dismissed the first innings centurions Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Jadeja now has 267 wickets in 65 Test matches, with an economy rate of 2.44 and an average of 24.25. Bishan Singh Bedi, who previously held the record, took 266 wickets in 67 games. Jadeja has surpassed Bedi's record despite having played two Test games less than him.

Among all left-arm spinners in Test cricket, Jadeja currently ranks fourth in terms of wickets taken. He stands behind England's Derek Underwood (297 wickets in 86 matches), New Zealand's Daniel Vettori (362 in 113 matches), and Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (433 in 93 matches).

In 2023, Jadeja has been in remarkable form in the longest format of the game. He has scored 183 runs in five matches at an average of 30.50, including one half-century with a highest score of seventy. Additionally, he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 19.84 and an economy rate of 2.63. His best bowling figures in an innings this year are 7/42.

In the first innings of the WTC final against Australia, Jadeja made some crucial runs with the bat after India found themselves struggling to follow the dismissal of their top order. Jadeja forged a much-needed partnership with Ajinkya Rahane before Nathan Lyon dismissed him for 48 off 51 balls. Thanks to Jadeja's knock and Rahane and Shardul's contributions, India could post 296 runs on the scoreboard.

Jadeja's batting has improved significantly in the recent past. He has scored more runs in Test cricket in 2023 compared to the same time last year. Also, note that Jadeja had recently helped Chennai Super Kings win its record-equalling fifth IPL title by hitting 10 runs off the last two deliveries in the final against the Gujarat Titans. Jadeja smashed a six and a four off Mohit Sharma's bowling to win the match for the Chennai-based franchise.

Image: Twitter/ICC