Ravindra Jadeja Caught Without Mask, Lands In Trouble For Arguing With Lady Constable

On Monday, August 10, Ravindra Jadeja courted controversy after getting involved in an altercation with a female cop in Rajkot. The cop reportedly pulled Jadeja over for not wearing a mask as a precaution. Jadeja was in the car with his wife Rivaba and two to three more people in his vehicle.

Ravindra Jadeja without mask gets in trouble with cop Sonal Gosai in Rajkot

According to reports, Jadeja was stopped by head constable Sonal Gosai of Mahila Police Station at around 9:00 PM at Kisanpara Chowk in Jagnath Plot, Rajkot. The argument escalated after Gosai asked Jadeja for his license and asked him to pay a penalty for not wearing a mask. Jadeja reportedly stated that the head constable was rude to him, which is why their argument escalated. While some reports supported Jadeja, some maintained that people should wear masks if there are more people in the vehicle. The constable reportedly admitted herself to a private hospital on University Road because she was stressed.

Jadeja without mask: Did Ravindra Jadeja's wife argue with cops after being caught without a mask?

Deputy commissioner of police Manoharsinh Jadeja later released his statement on the matter. According to the deputy commissioner, the 31-year-old cricketer and Gosai both have accused each other of rude behaviour. He told Times of India that neither sides have lodged a formal complaint yet. He explained that Jadeja was not wearing a mask and they are investigating to find out if his wife was wearing one or not. PSI AJ Lathiya revealed that Jadeja's wife Raviba was the one who got into a heated argument with the police inspectors over them not wearing a mask. As per reports, the fine for not wearing a mask has been collected but the complete procedure is yet to be carried out. Jadeja and Gosai are yet to make a direct comment on the matter.

Ravindra Jadeja to travel to Chennai to prepare for IPL 2020

This #WorldLionDay I want to thank all the animal welfare associations working to protect our lions from poaching. Let's save this beautiful creature. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/m6anDJmzMB — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 10, 2020

As IPL 2020 is approaching, the Chennai Super Kings management has asked Jadeja and other players to assemble in Chennai by August 14. Jadeja will reportedly leave for Chennai on Friday, where the CSK camp will begin on August 15. After training for five days in India, the team will travel to the UAE on August 22. As per InsideSport, the team will be staying in a property next to Burj Khalifa for their 90-day stay in Dubai. Before his altercation with the constable, the Indian cricketer was trending on social media for some time after tweeting to the "welfare associations working to protect our lions from poaching" on the occasion of World Lion Day. He also received positive comments for his tweet after the Beirut explosion and the Air India crash.

(Image source: Ravindra Jadeja Twitter)