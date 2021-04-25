Ravindra Jadeja Clobbers 36 Runs Off Harshal Patel's Last Over, Equals Gayle's IPL Record

Taking on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-octane clash at the Wankhede, Ravindra Jadeja once again swung into action and proved his worth for Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening. The star all-rounder went berserk in the last over of the first innings as he wreaked havoc against Harshal Patel - the tournament's most successful bowler so far. Jadeja unleashed complete carnage in the 20th over scoring 36 runs off it against Patel, leaving the RCB bowler with most wickets - stunned.

Beginning the over with a six, Jadeja went on to smash four consecutive big hits with the third delivery being a no-ball. The Saurashtra all-rounder smoked one out of the Wankhede stadium on Sunday before he ended the over with a six and four. Jadeja's power-hitting fetched him 36 runs off the over as equalled the record of scoring the most runs in an over in the IPL history. Chris Gayle's previously held the record of scoring 36 runs in an over at the Chinnaswamy stadium in 2011 against now-defunct Kochi Tuskers, followed by Suresh Raina who had hit 32 runs at the Wankhede.

Jadeja's clean hitting earned him praise from the Master of sixes - Virender Sehwag - himself. Taking to Twitter, the former India opener remarked that only 'Sir Jadeja' can score 37 runs off 6 balls. Harbhajan Singh too joined the wagon as he lauded the super hitting by Ravindra Jadeja. The CSK star eventually scored 62 runs off 28 balls at a massive strike rate of 221.43 as he powered Chennai to 191/4 at the end of 20 overs.

Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder. #CSKvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

Jadeja's last over theatrics, Watch:

6, 6, 6+Nb, 6, 2, 6, 4@imjadeja has hammered Harshal Patel for 36 runs. A joint record for most runs scored by a batsman in 1 over of #VIVOIPL ever! pic.twitter.com/1nmwp9uKc0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

Jadeja shines for CSK in IPL 2021

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a memorable day on the field during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2021 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Jadeja made a tremendous impact with his live-wire fielding performances as he took four catches as the three-time winners ended up winning the game comfortably. In the previous CSK encounter against Punjab, Jadeja effected a lightning-fast run-out to dismiss KL Rahul and grabbed a stunning catch to aid Deepak Chahar, eventually leading Chennai to victory.

CSK vs RCB: Clash of table-toppers

MS Dhoni won the toss at the Wankhede and put Virat Kohli's RCB to field first at the Wankhede. Openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad got CSK off to a flier as they breached the 50-run mark within the powerplay. "Heat is a factor and the wicket may slow down. It's not about keeping anyone happy, we have tinkered with our batting order a bit. Yes, you'll always complain if you have got enough batting or not. Most we can do is give everyone exposure but nobody is guaranteed of it. It's a day game, so it's not something we're used to as we mostly play evening games. Spinners may come more into play. You have to be critical of your length," said Dhoni at the toss.