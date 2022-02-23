Ravindra Jadeja Comments On His Return To Cricket; 'I Am Playing After More Than 2 Months'

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been recalled to the national squad for the upcoming bilateral series against Sri Lanka. Jadeja had been out of the Indian set-up for a long time due to an injury. Jadeja last played for India in a two-match Test series against New Zealand in November 2021. He was a member of the Indian team that competed in the T20 World Cup last year. Jadeja has expressed his delight at returning to the Indian set-up and stated that he is looking forward to playing in the T20Is and Tests against Sri Lanka.

Jadeja was ruled out of the Indian squad due to an injury that he sustained during the first Test match against New Zealand last November. Jadeja, while speaking to the in-house Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) media, said that he is really excited to be back in the Indian squad after a gap of 2-3 months. Jadeja added that he was very keen to do his rehab at the National Cricket Academy, where he worked on his bowling and batting. When asked about his first training session since his return, Jadeja said it felt "really good".

"Good to be back in the Indian squad. I'm really looking forward to playing the T20I series against Sri Lanka as well as the Test series. It feels great to be back after 2-2.5 months and get an opportunity to play for India again. I was very keen to do my rehab properly and also I was working hard on my fitness at NCA. So I am feeling great and really excited for the upcoming series. I have been practising in Bangalore, working on my bowling and batting and I was in touch. Today, I felt very good after coming here and doing my first practice session," Jadeja said in the video.

Jadeja was recently retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping price tag of Rs. 16 crore. In the upcoming edition of IPL, Jadeja will receive more money than CSK captain, MS Dhoni, due to his elevation as the side's first-choice player.

India vs Sri Lanka

Apart from Jadeja, Team India's newly-appointed vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the national set-up after a long break from the sport. Bumrah was rested for the recently-concluded bilateral series against West Indies. He will be back to the playing XI for the series against Sri Lanka as the lead pacer of the side. The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is slated to begin on February 25.

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

