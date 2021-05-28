Ravindra Jadeja Could Have Future In Modelling After THIS Picture From Mumbai Hotel Room

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is currently quarantining in Mumbai with the rest of the team ahead of their high-voltage England tour. Virat Kohli's men will board the flight to England on June 2 along with the women's team. Meanwhile, since the IPL 2021 has been suspended, Jadeja has been immensely active on social media.

Through the Ravindra Jadeja Instagram account, the cricketer has been giving his fans a sneak-peek into his personal life. On Thursday, Jadeja posted a couple of stylish pictures from his hotel room in Mumbai where he is chilling while in quarantine. In the first photo, Jadeja who is wearing light blue floral shorts and a dark blue T-shirt, is seen sitting on the floor and enjoying his tea while looking at the camera. In the second picture, Jadeja is seen staring out of the window in a thoughtful manner.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is not only upping his style quotient on social media but is also all set to make a comeback to the international fold as he has been named in the India squad for WTC Final 2021 which will be followed by a five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Saurashtra-based all-rounder had sustained a thumb injury during India's tour of Australia which eventually ruled him out for six weeks. Subsequently, Jadeja missed the four-match Test series against England but made a scintillating comeback in IPL 2021 by putting in several match-winning performances for the MS Dhoni-led CSK team.

Ravindra Jadeja stats

The Ravindra Jadeja stats in the WTC have been nothing short of spectacular. In 10 matches (13 innings), Jadeja has amassed 469 runs at an excellent average of 58.62 and has also scored five fifties. He has also grabbed 28 wickets at an impressive average of 28.67. His performances in the India vs New Zealand WTC final will be crucial in determining India's chances of winning the contest.

The cricketer, who is serving an eight-day quarantine period, will fly to England on June 2 for the India vs New Zealand WTC final, as well as, the five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

After the WTC Final 2021, Virat Kohli's men will take on England in a five-matches test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

