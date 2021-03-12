Ravindra Jadeja Delighted At Training After 2 Long Months, Targets CSK Camp Entry: WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja has established himself as one of India's most prominent all-rounders, with his lion-hearted performances across formats. The star player was instrumental in India clinching the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and he received immense appreciation for his outings. However, he sustained a finger injury during the 3rd Test against Australia and has not featured in a single game since then. The left-hander recently resumed his training after two months and shared glimpses of his session with his fans on social media.

Ravindra Jadeja trains after two months

The dynamic left-hander is stationed at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehab. He had to miss the home Test series against England and he also is not a part of the T20I squad against England because of his thumb injury. The Saurashtra cricketer was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc, as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention.

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 28 as he had to leave the field and was reportedly in deep discomfort. Jadeja in a social media update confirmed that he is going to be out of action for a while. He also revealed that his surgery was done and dusted. The left-hander also assured his fans that he will soon return to cricket with a bang.

The 32-year-old took to his Instagram account to share a clip from his first practice session after his injury. The player was seen bowling and batting in the net sessions and his followers were delighted with the latest development. Several prominent players included captain MS Dhoni have reached Chennai ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) for the Chennai Super Kings training camp, and Jadeja also will be keen to join his CSK teammates soon.

India vs England T20 series gets underway from Friday

The two cricketing giants are all set to lock horns in the shortest format after their blockbuster Test series. The India vs England 1st T20 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday, March 12. The live telecast of the India vs England T20 matches will be made available on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, fans can also catch the live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

CSK players for IPL 2021

CSK players retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Moeen Ali (INR 7 crore), K Gowtham (INR 9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (INR 50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (INR 20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (INR 20 lakh).

Image source: Ravindra Jadeja Instagram