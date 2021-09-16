Ravindra Jadeja Expresses Desire To Captain CSK After Dhoni Retires; Deletes Tweet Later

Since Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, speculation has centred on who would succeed him as captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Dhoni's time in the franchise-based league is coming to an end soon, and the question of who will lead CSK once the wicketkeeper-batsman departs has already begun to take shape. In an eye-catching social media interaction, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja voiced his wish to command CSK once Dhoni retires. Jadeja, however, soon removed his tweet.

A CSK fan page on Twitter inquired who should captain the Southern India-based team in the coming seasons after Dhoni retires. In response to the query, Jadeja typed number 8 in the comment section of the post, referring to his own jersey number. The Gujarat-born batsman instantly deleted his comment, but it was too late because screenshots had already been captured. Jadeja is regarded as one of the most prolific all-rounders in the world, and his ability to single-handedly impact the game makes him a safe bet for CSK.

Jadeja has played a total of 191 matches in the IPL since its inception in 2008. The all-rounder has scored 2,290 runs at an average of 26.62 and has picked 120 wickets at an average of 30.25. Jadeja's most productive season with the bat for CSK came in 2020 when he scored 232 runs at an average of 46.40 and a strike rate of 171.85. In the 2021 edition, Jadeja has already scored 131 runs in 7 games at an average of 131.00.

CSK in IPL 2021

As far as IPL 2021 is concerned, CSK is comfortably placed in the second position on the points table. CSK won five out of 7 games it played in the first leg of IPL. The tournament was postponed after several players and support staff members returned positive COVID-19 results before the penultimate match held during the first phase of IPL 2021. The BCCI later announced that the competition has been moved to the UAE and will resume from September 19 onwards. CSK will play the opening match on Sunday against arch-rival Mumbai Indians.

