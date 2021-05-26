Ravindra Jadeja Follows Suresh Raina By Sharing Never-seen-before Picture With MS Dhoni

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is currently quarantining in Mumbai with the rest of the team ahead of their high-voltage England tour. Virat Kohli's men will board the flight to England on June 2 along with the women's team. Meanwhile, since the IPL 2021 has been suspended, Jadeja has been immensely active on social media.

Ravindra Jadeja shares unseen picture with MS Dhoni

Through the Ravindra Jadeja Instagram account, the cricketer has been giving his fans a sneak-peek into his personal life. On Wednesday, Jadeja posted an unseen picture with MS Dhoni from one of the England tours in the past. In the photo, the two are seen wearing BCCI's official blazers. Jadeja captioned the post, "Imagine your own caption #throwback #englandtour".

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja's performances in the WTC have been nothing short of spectacular. In 10 matches (13 innings), Jadeja has amassed 469 runs at an excellent average of 58.62 and has also scored five fifties. He has also grabbed 28 wickets at an impressive average of 28.67. His performances in the India vs New Zealand WTC final will be crucial in determining India's chances of winning the contest.

Moreover, his recent outings in the IPL 2021 are also a testament to his exceptional form. In seven matches in the IPL 2021, Jadeja scored 131 runs at an astonishing average of 131.00 and a blistering strike rate of 161.72. Moreover, Jadeja also picked six wickets at an average of 26.83 and an economy rate of 6.70. He also grabbed eight catches in the tournament and was instrumental in CSK's success in the tournament under MS Dhoni. Jadeja would like to carry his form in the WTC final and guide India to the coveted title.

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

Suresh Raina shares picture with MS Dhoni on Instagram story

Earlier this week, Suresh Raina also shared a picture on his Instagram story with MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo during his time with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 season. The CSK team members were seen having a light-hearted and fun-filled discussion in the picture wheas Dhoni was seen enjoying his cup of tea during the discussion.

